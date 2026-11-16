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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / MoHUA team reviews progress of Jammu electric bus depot

MoHUA team reviews progress of Jammu electric bus depot

Assesses preparations for expanding the city’s electric public transport network

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:49 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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A team from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) visited the under-construction electric bus depot at Bhagwati Nagar here to review infrastructure development under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme and assess preparations for expanding the city’s electric public transport network, an official spokesperson said.

Led by Director (Urban Transport) Bhanu Pratap Singh Bhadoria, the team also included Divya Jain, State Representative, Programme Management Unit (PMU), PM-eBus Sewa.

The team was briefed by Jammu Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) CEO Ayushi Sudan and other officials on the construction of the new depot, its physical and financial progress, and the infrastructure being developed to accommodate additional electric buses proposed for the city, the spokesperson said.

Jammu has been allocated 100 additional electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. The proposed fleet comprises 25 12-metre buses and 75 seven-metre buses.

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The arrangements for implementing the 12-metre bus component have been taken forward through an agreement with PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited, while the procurement process for the remaining 75 seven-metre buses has also progressed, with the Letter of Confirmation of Demand (LoCD) issued by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), he said.

The Bhagwati Nagar depot is being developed by JSCL as a dedicated facility to support the expanded electric bus fleet.

The project has a budgeted cost of Rs 16.72 crore, comprising Rs 15.05 crore in Central assistance and Rs 1.67 crore as the Union Territory’s share, the spokesperson said.

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The team also reviewed the supporting Behind-the-Meter (BTM) power infrastructure being developed by Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) to meet the electricity requirements of the depot and its charging facilities.

The visiting officials were also briefed on the existing electric bus services in Jammu.

The city currently operates 100 electric buses allocated under the FAME-II Scheme and operated by JSCL. The buses provide public transport within Jammu and connect the city with several adjoining destinations.

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The existing fleet is equipped with passenger-oriented facilities, including CCTV cameras, emergency panic buttons, real-time vehicle tracking and passenger information systems.

The services have also expanded connectivity to destinations such as Kathua, Udhampur, Katra and Khour, besides various routes within Jammu, the spokesperson said.

Bhadoria expressed satisfaction over the physical progress of the under-construction depot at Bhagwati Nagar under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme.

He also appreciated JSCL’s efforts in operating the existing fleet of 100 electric buses and strengthening public transport connectivity in Jammu.

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