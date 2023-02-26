 Molestation case: Trial involving ex-minister transferred to Jammu : The Tribune India

Molestation case: Trial involving ex-minister transferred to Jammu

Molestation case: Trial involving ex-minister transferred to Jammu

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered transfer of the trial of a nine-year-old molestation case against a former Congress minister from a court in Srinagar to Jammu on his request, saying it cannot be stated that his apprehension of not receiving a fair trial in the Valley is unfounded. - File photo



Jammu, February 25

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered transfer of the trial of a nine-year-old molestation case against a former Congress minister from a court in Srinagar to Jammu on his request, saying it cannot be stated that his apprehension of not receiving a fair trial in the Valley is unfounded.

Former health minister Shabir Ahmad Khan was booked for molestation on February 6, 2014 on the complaint of a woman doctor, wife of a prominent separatist leader, at Shaheed Gunj police station in Srinagar, which had led to his resignation the next day.

Khan filed a petition, seeking transfer of his trial from the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, to any other court of parallel jurisdiction in Jammu on the plea that he was apprehensive of a fair and impartial trial given the threat to his lawyer and surcharged atmosphere in the jam-packed court during the proceedings.

“...it is a fact of common knowledge that incidents of attacks on mainstream politicians and the people who do not subscribe to the separatist ideology are still taking place in Kashmir Valley. Therefore, it cannot be stated that apprehension expressed by the petitioner to his life in Srinagar while facing trial before the court is unfounded,” Justice Sanjay Dhar has said in his four-page order on Wednesday.

According to the complaint lodged against Khan, he allegedly tried to make advances towards the woman and molest her when she visited his office in the civil secretariat on January 28. However, Khan had contested the charges and said he had been falsely implicated.

According to the petitioner, he engaged the service of Advocate Mohd Abdullah Pandit but he received threats to his life and withdrew, while two more lawyers refused to take up the case. — PTI

Case triggered his resignation

  • A prominent separatist leader’s wife had accused ex-health minister Shabir Ahmad Khan of trying to make advances and molest her when she visited his office.
  • The FIR was lodged on February 6, 2014 and the case led to Khan’s resignation the next day.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief AS Dulat

2
Nation

'Shy' Pakistani teen had no visa, she sold jewellery, came to India via Dubai and Nepal to marry her lover

3
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can't be called 'waris' of Punjab

4
Nation

Woman principal in Indore college set on fire by ex-student over delay in marksheet succumbs to injuries

5
Trending

Bride in Gujarat dies of heart attack during wedding; family replaces her with younger sister; body kept in cold storage till ceremony was over

6
Chandigarh

Heritage sectors of Chandigarh not to be part of proposed Metro

7
Chandigarh

Mohali youth kidnapped, fingers chopped off

8
Punjab

SIT indicts Badals, ex-DGP Sumedh Saini in Kotkapura case

9
Chandigarh

8-acre govt land freed from encroachments in Chandigarh

10
Nation

My hunch is Modi will bail out Pakistan at some stage later this year, says former RAW chief Dulat

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

G20 Ministerial under India’s Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

G20 Ministerial under India’s Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

Not the forum to resolve security issues but most nations co...

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India on 2-day visit

India pressing for resolving Ukraine conflict through diplomacy, dialogue: PM Modi

Holds wide-ranging talks with visiting German Chancellor Ola...

CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can’t be called ‘waris’ of Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can't be called 'waris' of Punjab

As per Punjab Police, demonstrators used holy Guru Granth Sa...

Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to NDA: Congress’s draft political resolution

Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to NDA: Congress’s draft political resolution

The draft was prepared by the political affairs sub-group fo...

Ex-RAW chief Dulat warns against ‘mis-governance’ in Punjab, says it can't be 'governed from Delhi'

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief AS Dulat

Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...


Cities

View All

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

'Saroop' row: DSGMC, Iqbal Singh Lalpura allege 'maryada' violation during Ajnala protest

Four child labourers rescued in Amritsar

Chheharta police nab 2 in murder bid case

LIG flats falling into disuse in Amritsar

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Heritage sectors of Chandigarh not to be part of proposed Metro

8-acre govt land freed from encroachments in Chandigarh

Mohali youth kidnapped, fingers chopped off

Two-day Chitkara Lit Fest begins

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

Men planning to cross border for weapons training held near Red Fort in Delhi

Places of worship cannot encroach public land, hinder development: Delhi HC

4 killed as truck overturns, falls on them in Delhi

Delhi High Court stays re-election for members of MCD Standing Committee

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

DEO: Not aware of reason why Class XII English exam put off

New NRI body comes up; Sabha objects to it

Last rites of gangster killed in encounter performed

Ex-Akali leader calls on Kejriwal

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

A first, fertility rate almost halved in Ludhiana district, below replacement level: Survey

Ludhiana MC seeks details of properties with arrears from LIT

4 land in Khanna police net with charas, opium

Four nabbed with 22-kg ganja in Ludhiana

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Hiring of Agniveers: Register online by March 15