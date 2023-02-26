Molestation case: Trial involving ex-minister transferred to Jammu

Jammu, February 25

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered transfer of the trial of a nine-year-old molestation case against a former Congress minister from a court in Srinagar to Jammu on his request, saying it cannot be stated that his apprehension of not receiving a fair trial in the Valley is unfounded.

Former health minister Shabir Ahmad Khan was booked for molestation on February 6, 2014 on the complaint of a woman doctor, wife of a prominent separatist leader, at Shaheed Gunj police station in Srinagar, which had led to his resignation the next day.

Khan filed a petition, seeking transfer of his trial from the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, to any other court of parallel jurisdiction in Jammu on the plea that he was apprehensive of a fair and impartial trial given the threat to his lawyer and surcharged atmosphere in the jam-packed court during the proceedings.

“...it is a fact of common knowledge that incidents of attacks on mainstream politicians and the people who do not subscribe to the separatist ideology are still taking place in Kashmir Valley. Therefore, it cannot be stated that apprehension expressed by the petitioner to his life in Srinagar while facing trial before the court is unfounded,” Justice Sanjay Dhar has said in his four-page order on Wednesday.

According to the complaint lodged against Khan, he allegedly tried to make advances towards the woman and molest her when she visited his office in the civil secretariat on January 28. However, Khan had contested the charges and said he had been falsely implicated.

According to the petitioner, he engaged the service of Advocate Mohd Abdullah Pandit but he received threats to his life and withdrew, while two more lawyers refused to take up the case. — PTI

Case triggered his resignation