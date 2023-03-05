 Money generated from narcotics trade goes back to Pakistan to fund terror activities in J-K: DGP : The Tribune India

Money generated from narcotics trade goes back to Pakistan to fund terror activities in J-K: DGP

Large stockpile of drugs, cash and weapons was recently recovered near the LoC in Poonch district

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh addresses the media after prize distribution of Jammu Marathon event, in Jammu, on Sunday. PTI Photo



PTI

Jammu, March 5

Money generated from the narcotics trade is returned to Pakistan and subsequently used to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday.

Singh's comment comes close on the heels of a large stockpile of drugs, cash and weapons being recovered near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

"We are faced with a new challenge where the drugs and weapons are smuggled from Pakistan together. While the weapons are delivered to the terrorists, the major part of the drug proceeds are returned to handlers (across the border) and the rest shared by the peddlers.

"The proceeds (from the drugs trade) are being utilised to keep terrorism alive (in Jammu and Kashmir)," the police chief told reporters here on the sidelines of the Jammu Marathon.

The 'Run for Fun' Jammu Marathon was organised by the police here as part of its civic action programme and drew hundreds of participants from all walks of life at Gulshan Ground.

Responding to a question on the seizure of seven kilogramme of heroin, over Rs 2.30 crore in cash and some arms and ammunition from the home of a notorious drug peddler in Mandi sector on March 3, Singh said a dozen major peddling rackets had been busted in the recent past.

"The probes unearthed interstate connections of drug trafficking, especially connected to Punjab, and raids were conducted. We are also roping in the Narcotics Control Bureau and, like in the past, investigated various cases together.

"In this (Poonch) case, the entire module involved in the drug trafficking will be unveiled and stern action taken against those found involved," he said.

This was the second time such a huge recovery of cash was made near the Line of Control following the earlier seizure of Rs 1.50 crore in Poonch.

"The money generated from the drugs trade is returned to handlers in Pakistan who use the cash to fund terror activities. Some cash is handed over to infiltrating terrorists. Money is also sent to this side by drones," he said.

Singh said if anyone is assigned the task of triggering a blast, he is given both the improvised explosive device and the prize money in advance by drone.

"This is the same money that is generated by the drugs trade and used by Pakistani agencies and terrorist groups operating from there," Singh said. 

Asked about the criticism of security agencies by certain political leaders, he said they must refrain from making such comments and added that otherwise, action will be taken if the need arises.

"Politicians will play politics but the police and the forces have to do their own work. It is not good on the part of anyone, whether a politician or otherwise, to do something that will vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. People should desist from such things," he said.

The police chief said, "We have opposed such type of actions (criticism of police) and when, at times, the things move beyond a limit, action is being taken accordingly." Speaking on the security arrangements for the upcoming G20 meetings, Singh said necessary measures would be ensured for the events' success.

"It is a proud moment for all of us that a few G20 events are being organised in Jammu and Kashmir. We are making adequate arrangements to ensure security.

"Such types of events are meant for the betterment of the people who are expected to participate in large numbers," he said.  

