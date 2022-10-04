Jammu: Monika Kohli is Additional Advocate-General

PTI

Jammu, October 3

Leading advocate Monika Kohli has been appointed Additional Advocate-General in the Jammu wing of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The order issued by Achal Sethi, Secretary to the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs (judicial administration section), stated that Kohli’s appointment was for a period of one year which shall be extended subject to satisfactory performance of the advocate.

Enrolled as an advocate on the rolls of the J&K High Court with effect from April 1999, Kohli is the standing counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the HC and has been handling some sensitive cases related to terrorism.

She is the chief prosecutor in two key cases against Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik — the 1989 abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in 1990.

She has been representing the Central Bureau of Investigation as a retainer counsel in the High Court since 2015. She successfully opposed Malik’s bail plea in the two sensational crimes which took place when militancy broke out in the Kashmir valley.

Besides the two cases, Kohli has handled numerous matters in various courts including the Supreme Court, High Courts of Jammu and Kashmir, etc.

