Monsoon blues: All schools to remain shut across Jammu on Monday

Monsoon blues: All schools to remain shut across Jammu on Monday

The schools in the region remained closed this week as a precautionary measure amid weather advisories
PTI
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 06:17 PM Aug 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Remains of a damaged house at a flood ravaged area after heavy rainfall, at Chatha, in Jammu district, on Saturday. PTI
All government and private schools will remain closed across Jammu on Monday, the Directorate of School Education said, citing incessant rain and landslides that lashed the hilly areas of the division.

The schools in the region remained closed this week as a precautionary measure amid weather advisories.

"Keeping in view the incessant rain and landslides in the hilly areas, and to ensure the safety of students and staff, it is hereby ordered that all government and private schools across Jammu division shall continue to remain closed on 01-09-2025 (Monday)," Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director School Education, Jammu, said in the official order.

More than 130 persons, mostly pilgrims, have been killed, over 120 injured, while 33 remained untraced following cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts since August 14.

The record rainfall on August 26-27 triggered flash floods in the low-lying areas of the region, causing widespread damage to public and private properties.

