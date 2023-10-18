Monthly relief for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant settlers nearly triples to Rs 27,000

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

In a major relief to Kashmiri migrant families in the national capital, LG, VK Saxena on Wednesday approved the enhancement of Adhoc Monthly Relief (AMR), being paid to these families, from Rs 10,000 per month to Rs 27,000 per month.

This enhancement of 170% (almost 2.7 times) in the AMR comes after a long gap of 16 years, when the AMR amount was doubled from Rs 5,000 per month to Rs 10,000 per month, in 2007. In 1995, the GNCTD had fixed the AMR amount at Rs 5000 per month.

There shall be mandatory Aadhaar seeding of data relating to the family members eligible for AMR. Also, the payment of relief to the migrants will be only through Aadhaar Payment Bridge System/PFMS, which will be as per the extant norms, an official note said.

AMR is provided to the J&K migrants under the “Security Related Expenditure (Relief & Rehabilitation)” introduced by the Central Government in 1989-90, for supporting the relief and rehabilitation of those who were uprooted from the Kashmir valley during the militancy. In Delhi, AMR is provided to the migrant families registered by GNCTD during 1990-93.

At present, approximately 2,000 families in the National Capital are being paid AMR at the rate of Rs 3,250 per person per month, subject to a maximum of four people per family. Out of this amount, Rs 1,000 is the share of the GNCTD (government of NCT of Delhi), and Rs 2,250 is the share of the Government of India, which is reimbursed by the MHA. The monthly expenditure incurred on AMR is about Rs 2.50 crore. The number of beneficiaries is, however, expected to increase by nearly 70% after factoring in increase in the number of “units” because of rise in the number of family members.

