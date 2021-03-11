Moosewala's killing political murder: Congress

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 30

Youth Congress activists protests here today against the Aam Adami Party and its government in Punjab and termed the killing of singer Sidhu Maoosewala as a “political murder”.

The protest was held in front of the AAP’s office in Gandhi Nagar area of the city. A heavy posse of police was deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

While Congress workers were not allowed to enter the office, they burnt the effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The irate protesters also tore posters and hoardings of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at the party office.

Uday Bhanu, Youth Congress chief of J&K, said the Punjab Government had publicised the list of people whose security was either withdrawn or pruned following which Congress leader Moosewala was killed. “This is a political murder and Bhagwant Mann is responsible for it,” he claimed.