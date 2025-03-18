Moratorium on setting up polluting units

Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) has imposed a moratorium on establishment and registration of new units of air polluting industries in Khrew, Pulwama, and Khonmoh in Srinagar of Kashmir division for a period of two years since 2021.

This was informed by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in the ongoing Budget session in response to a question raised by Hasnain Masoodi in the Legislative Assembly.

He said the order was reviewed by the committee on December 20, 2023, and as per its decision dated Jan 1, 2024, the moratorium on establishment of new units shall remain in force only in respect of cement plants, stone crushers, brick kiln, mining and hot mix plants till the annual average AQI falls below 100 or CEPI score falls below 60.