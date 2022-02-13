More highway villages soon: Minister

PTI

Jammu, February 12

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said four new highway villages are coming up in and around the Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Kathua district. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also developing the area around Lakhanpur, the gateway to J&K, with various amenities, he added.

Lakhanpur is being developed with various amenities. It will open avenues of employment for the locals. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister

Chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) to review the progress of the centrally sponsored schemes being implemented in Kathua, Singh said four new highway villages — Taraf Manjali, Taraf Bhajwal, Gurha Baildara and Gurha Mundian — were coming up in and around the national highway in the district.

The Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the NHAI was developing Lakhanpur, bordering Punjab, with various amenities that will add aesthetic value to the landscape, besides opening avenues of employment for the locals.

He also reviewed the progress of ongoing mega projects such as the Ujh, Shahpur Kandi barrages and biotech park and emphasised the importance of a timely completion of these projects.

Addressing the officers present on the occasion, Singh said the aim of holding the DISHA meeting is to identify any impediments in a smooth implementation of welfare schemes so that effective solutions can be worked out.

He asked the officers to ensure that the benefits of all government schemes reach the genuine beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

He stressed the importance of complete involvement of PRIs for an effective implementation of schemes by the district administration in their respective areas.

Singh had a detailed review of the physical and financial achievements recorded under different centrally-sponsored schemes being implemented in the district by various departments.—