More storage facilities to avoid distress apple sale

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, March 26

To reduce post-harvest losses in the apple industry, the J&K administration has increased the controlled atmosphere storage capacity by 700 per cent in the past five years. Official data shows such storage capacity has been increased from 25,000 metric tonnes (MT) in 2016 to 2 lakh MT for an improved shelf life of apples and other fruits.

Over 7 lakh apple growing families in Kashmir are under severe distress as changing climatic conditions, widespread use of spurious pesticides and uncertain security situation has hit the trade.

Kashmir’s biggest economy – Rs 8,000-crore apple industry – faced a major crisis after the Central Government locked down the Valley on August 5 to thwart protests against the revocation of Article 370.

“Since the 2019 crisis, the growers are not able to compensate the losses,” said an apple trader, Ghulam Hassan Rather, of Baramulla.

Kashmir produces nearly 20 lakh MT of fresh fruit and 22 lakh MT of dry fruits annually.

Horticulture Director-General Aijaz Bhat says the controlled atmosphere storage capacity would be increased further by 25,000 MT next year. Such stores have reduced reduction of distress sales, resulting in higher returns for the orchardists, Bhat said. There are 40 controlled atmosphere stores across J&K with Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) in the Lassipora area of Pulwama alone having 23 facilities.