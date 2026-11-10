More than 60 fire incidents reported across Jammu division

The Diwali celebrations were marred by more than 60 major and minor fire incidents reported across the Jammu division, including a major blaze at the popular Warehouse Market near Bikram Chowk, where at least 10 shops were gutted. The incident also triggered allegations of a delayed response by the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Jammu district accounted for nearly 30 fire incidents, while Samba and Kathua reported 10 cases, including a fire at the District Police Lines in Kathua. Doda recorded nine incidents, Udhampur and Reasi eight, and Kishtwar three. Four incidents were reported from Rajouri, Poonch and Ramban districts.

Among the major incidents, Jammu district witnessed four significant fires. One broke out in Pahari Mohalla, where a five-storey commercial building housing cloth and footwear shops, along with a basement, was gutted. Another major blaze at Shalimar damaged the third and fourth floors of a five-storey building housing a medical store. A hardware godown in Gangyal was also affected, officials said.

However, the most significant incident occurred at the Warehouse Market near Bikram Chowk around 9.30 pm on Sunday. The fire was reportedly triggered when a firecracker landed in a godown storing cotton.

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During a visit to the site, cotton sacks could be seen strewn across the area. It is believed that the highly inflammable material fuelled the blaze, which subsequently spread to adjoining shops storing containers of edible oil.

The fire prompted senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal, to visit the site and assess the situation. Fire tenders from various stations across Jammu city were rushed to the market, and firefighters launched an intensive operation to contain the blaze. The closely packed commercial establishments posed a major challenge, though the flames were eventually brought under control by midnight.

Traders at the market, however, alleged that a delayed response by the Fire and Emergency Services Department worsened the damage.

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Speaking to the media, Warehouse Association president Deepak Gupta said the incident could have been contained had fire tenders reached the spot promptly.

“Only two fire tenders were dispatched initially despite repeated calls. Additional vehicles reached the spot nearly one-and-a-half hours later, by which time the fire had escalated into a major tragedy,” he alleged.

Gupta demanded accountability, saying officials responsible for the delayed response should be identified. According to traders, additional firefighting resources were deployed only after the severity of the blaze was conveyed to senior officials.

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Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who visited the affected market, stressed on the need to strengthen institutional preparedness for fire emergencies in commercial hubs, where closely packed shops and business establishments can hinder emergency response efforts. He called for a dedicated standard operating procedure (SOP) for fire-prone commercial areas to ensure a swift, coordinated and effective response during such incidents.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also spoke with senior officials and directed them to ensure immediate and comprehensive relief for those affected by the fire.

Meanwhile, during a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Minister Javed Rana, angry traders and shopkeepers raised slogans, expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s response and demanding that political leaders refrain from visiting the market.