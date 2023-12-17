More time needed to silence guns in Kashmir, says DGP

PTI

Srinagar, December 16

Asserting that it would take some time to silence the last gun in the Valley, DGP RR Swain on Saturday said the police were constantly working towards achieving the goal of zero infiltration, zero terror recruitment, zero smuggling of arms and ammunition, besides dismantling the narrative that promotes, justifies and glorifies terrorism.

Foreign militants a challenge DGP RR Swain says foreign terrorists still pose a challenge. The police are working towards a system wherein the number of terror-related incidents will be at the lowest. Blames Pakistan According to the top cop, the neighbouring country always tries to push in terrorists. “There is no indication that they are stopping. But there is also no stopping at our level. We are resolutely fighting it and doing so very intelligently, scientifically and in a blatant and systematic manner,” he asserts.

Swain also said the number of local terrorists had considerably fallen to less than 20 this year, compared to 100 in 2022. However, he acknowledged that the foreign terrorists still pose a challenge. “Last year, for the same period, it was 100. This year, it is less than 20 or even less if I remember correctly. There are foreign terrorists, there is no doubt about it. But the (number of) local terrorists or local recruitment has come down,” he said.

“We do not want to put out the number of foreign terrorists. But there is a challenge on account of that,” he added. The DGP said the police were working towards a system where the number of terror-related incidents would be at the lowest.

“We would work towards zero infiltration, towards zero recruitment. We would work towards zero smuggling of arms and ammunition. Narcotics will also be dealt with strongly. Zero terror-financing and most importantly, we will work towards a narrative, an ideology, which justifies, glorifies and supports this, endorses this, legitimises this — that is also equally important,” he said. Asked what the police had been doing about foiling terror attacks, the DGP said the progress has to be seen in terms of the overall decline. “The progress is to be seen not in terms of episodes or incidents, but in terms of the overall decline,” he said, adding, “We have a plan and I think the plan is in motion.” He said the government, at the highest level, had been saying plans to dismantle and degrade the terror ecosystem, which includes people who recruit youngsters into terror ranks, provide arms and ammunition to them, help in infiltration, provide logistics support and identify targets for terrorists, are afoot.

“All of that is part of the ecosystem. So we are constantly at work. People are being identified. For example, we have made some progress in identifying some (terrorist) associates who had planned some recent incidents. It is an ongoing exercise. As I was saying a little while ago, to be able to completely silence the last gun, it will take some time,” Swain said.

Asked if Pakistan would try to push more terrorists into the Valley before the snow blocks passages, he said the neighbouring country always tried to push in terrorists. “This is something that we all know by now. There is no indication that they are stopping at it. But there is also no stopping at our level. We are resolutely fighting it and doing so very intelligently, scientifically and in a blatant and systematic manner,” the DGP asserted.

