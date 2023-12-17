 More time needed to silence guns in Kashmir, says DGP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • More time needed to silence guns in Kashmir, says DGP

More time needed to silence guns in Kashmir, says DGP

Number of local terrorists reduced to 20 this year

More time needed to silence guns in Kashmir, says DGP

DGP RR Swain



PTI

Srinagar, December 16

Asserting that it would take some time to silence the last gun in the Valley, DGP RR Swain on Saturday said the police were constantly working towards achieving the goal of zero infiltration, zero terror recruitment, zero smuggling of arms and ammunition, besides dismantling the narrative that promotes, justifies and glorifies terrorism.

Foreign militants a challenge

DGP RR Swain says foreign terrorists still pose a challenge. The police are working towards a system wherein the number of terror-related incidents will be at the lowest.

Blames Pakistan

According to the top cop, the neighbouring country always tries to push in terrorists. “There is no indication that they are stopping. But there is also no stopping at our level. We are resolutely fighting it and doing so very intelligently, scientifically and in a blatant and systematic manner,” he asserts.

Swain also said the number of local terrorists had considerably fallen to less than 20 this year, compared to 100 in 2022. However, he acknowledged that the foreign terrorists still pose a challenge. “Last year, for the same period, it was 100. This year, it is less than 20 or even less if I remember correctly. There are foreign terrorists, there is no doubt about it. But the (number of) local terrorists or local recruitment has come down,” he said.

“We do not want to put out the number of foreign terrorists. But there is a challenge on account of that,” he added. The DGP said the police were working towards a system where the number of terror-related incidents would be at the lowest.

“We would work towards zero infiltration, towards zero recruitment. We would work towards zero smuggling of arms and ammunition. Narcotics will also be dealt with strongly. Zero terror-financing and most importantly, we will work towards a narrative, an ideology, which justifies, glorifies and supports this, endorses this, legitimises this — that is also equally important,” he said. Asked what the police had been doing about foiling terror attacks, the DGP said the progress has to be seen in terms of the overall decline. “The progress is to be seen not in terms of episodes or incidents, but in terms of the overall decline,” he said, adding, “We have a plan and I think the plan is in motion.” He said the government, at the highest level, had been saying plans to dismantle and degrade the terror ecosystem, which includes people who recruit youngsters into terror ranks, provide arms and ammunition to them, help in infiltration, provide logistics support and identify targets for terrorists, are afoot.

“All of that is part of the ecosystem. So we are constantly at work. People are being identified. For example, we have made some progress in identifying some (terrorist) associates who had planned some recent incidents. It is an ongoing exercise. As I was saying a little while ago, to be able to completely silence the last gun, it will take some time,” Swain said.

Asked if Pakistan would try to push more terrorists into the Valley before the snow blocks passages, he said the neighbouring country always tried to push in terrorists. “This is something that we all know by now. There is no indication that they are stopping at it. But there is also no stopping at our level. We are resolutely fighting it and doing so very intelligently, scientifically and in a blatant and systematic manner,” the DGP asserted.

#Kashmir #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Jitu Patwari appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, replaces Kamal Nath; Umang Singhar new LoP

2
Jalandhar

Army Lieutenant dies, Captain injured as car overturns near Narangpur in Punjab's Jalandhar

3
World

US mom catches 18-year-old son having sex with 26-year-old teacher after tracking app alerts her of him missing rugby practice

4
India

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas with 18 crew

5
Chandigarh

2 criminals injured in police encounter on Kharar-Landran road in Punjab's Mohali

6
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor shares what it was like to shoot sex scene with Saif Ali Khan in 'Kurbaan', ‘But we were already…’

7
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

8
Nation

'CID' actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj pleads for help in viral video from Mumbai police station; accuses mother, brother of physical assault

9
Haryana

‘If any way out is found then will work on it, otherwise...’: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on SYL canal issue

10
India

IAF requires three systems to protect bases from attack by multiple swarm drones

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...

Parliament security head’s post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels

Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...

Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD

After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan

The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...


Cities

View All

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Nagar kirtan marks martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Gurdaspur resident to manufacture heat resistant tiles with paddy stubble

Abandoned building misused by anti-social elements, drug addicts converted into library

Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

Sidhu: State headed towards financial crisis

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Punjab kinnow growers stare at poor income as prices fall amid bumper yield

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

2 nabbed after brief encounter in Mohali

City Beautiful third in sewage treatment

Chandigarh’s TB notification rate highest in India

MM Dhonchak moves Supreme Court, says early hearing order to impact disposal

Chandigarh Estate Office camp: 56 air grievances

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

As Capital braves chill, air quality worsens

Farishtey scheme: Delhi Govt shirking responsibility by blaming me: L-G Saxena

Delhi High Court refuses to quash charges in Haryana judicial paper leak case

Streetlights at bus stops non-functional

20-year-old stabbed to death

Brutal murders, extortion cases, gangsters kept cops on the toes

Brutal murders, extortion cases, gangsters kept cops on the toes

Day on, police yet to make any headway

Round Glass Academy, Sai Kurukshetra to vie for title

Two lady doctors among six booked for ‘forced abortion’

Man 'involved' in vehicle theft held

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

MC, PPCB fail to check waste dumping in Barewal Drain

Sample collected from Balloke STP

ICU non-functional, 75-bed critical care unit at Civil Hospital on cards

Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment

All major crimes solved, petty need attention

Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala

Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala

Patiala Locomotive Works wins Best Production Shield

Guava fair, flower show end in Patiala

Patiala DC reviews facilities, development works

Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal