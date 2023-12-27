Mortal remains of soldier consigned to flames in Bihar

Nawada/Gaya, December 26
The mortal remains of soldier Chandan Kumar, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch last week, were consigned to flames with full state and military honours at his native place in the state’s Nawada district on Tuesday.
Hundreds of residents of Naromurar village of the district bid a tearful adieu to the fallen soldier. Chandan’s parents and wife (married to him only 18 months ago) were inconsolable when the body reached the village around 8.30 pm on Monday.
His brother Abhinandan lit the funeral pyre. The second son of Jayanti Devi and Mauleshar Singh, Chandan was the sole earning member in his family.
Chandan’s body had arrived at Gaya international airport at 1.30 pm on Monday in a special aircraft. Following a wreath-laying ceremony in Gaya, the convoy halted briefly at Prajatantra Chowk, where Nawada Lok Sabha MP Chandan Singh and Govindpur MLA Mohd Kamran paid their last respects to the soldier.
