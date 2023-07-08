Mortar shells found in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 7

Six old rusted mortal shells were on Friday found along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway (NH-44) in Samba district, creating panic in the area. These were found in Vijaypur area near a vegetable market, officials said.

A bomb disposal squad was immediately called in to check the area and defuse the mortars. The police were already on high alert, patrolling the NH-44. The police ruled out any possibility of sabotage. The shells were found in the bushes along the highway.

Samba SSP Benam Tosh also reached the spot. “It is believed that a scrap dealer might have received these empty shells and dumped it along the highway. A probe is underway,” an official said.