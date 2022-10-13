MoS visits Ganderbal for public outreach

PTI

Srinagar, October 12

Around 70 Union ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground-level development and review implementation of government schemes as part of the Centre’s public outreach programme.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Anupriya Singh Patel said the initiative would make the life of people of the UT more comfortable and take development to new heights under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel visited Ganderbal district in the third phase of the programme.

About 70 ministers would visit the UT to have the first-hand appraisal of the development needs pertaining to their departments so that the planning was done accordingly. They would listen to the grievances of people and their demands, she said.

The minister said the Central government was committed to providing better employment avenues to the youth and four new industries would come up in Ganderbal.

On day one, the minister visited an old industrial estate where more than 90 units are established and she was briefed about their functioning.

DIC, Ganderbal, informed her that four new industrial estates would come up in the district at Barsoo, Kohistan Colony, Pehlipora and Arigoripora for which the allotment process had been initiated.

The minister also interacted with the association of small-scale industrial unit holders, who apprised her about the issues being faced by various unit holders and demanded the upgrade of canal road, drainage and effluent treatment plant, sustained marketability and other issues for increasing the estate’s scope.

Patel said the purpose of visiting the estate was to take the first-hand appraisal about its functioning and asserted that all possible facilities would be provided to the unit holders to ensure their growth.

She also apprised them of the steps being taken up by the department for the implementation of various subsidy schemes.

Later, the minister inaugurated a senior citizen home of 25-bed facility at Wayil, which is being established in a rented accommodation under ‘Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana’ by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and would be run by Hope Disability Centre.

She also distributed mobility aids among the beneficiaries.