Mosque, houses gutted in Srinagar fire

PTI

Srinagar, June 24

A mosque was gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the downtown area here on Monday, officials said. They said there are no reports of any casualties so far.

Besides the mosque, several other buildings, including a commercial complex and residences, were destroyed in the fire in the congested Bohri Kadal locality, the officials said.

They said local people and fire brigade personnel were trying to douse the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained once firefighting operations are complete.

