Most dangerous terrorists exploit data, encrypted networks to operate across borders: J-K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the most dangerous terrorists exploit data and encrypted networks to operate across borders.

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"Today, the world's most dangerous criminals and terrorists do not always carry weapons; instead, they exploit code, data and encrypted networks to operate across borders. These are no longer threats of the distant future; they are the stark realities of the present," Sinha said at a function here.

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The L-G was addressing newly recruited police personnel after handing over appointment letters to them.

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Around 4,000 recruits were selected through a transparent, merit-based process conducted by J&K Service Selection Board.

Sinha congratulated the new recruits and exhorted them to discharge their duties with absolute integrity, impartiality and unwavering commitment to national service.

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"Joining the Jammu and Kashmir Police is not merely a career choice but the acceptance of a legacy written in blood. I am confident that you will rise to the occasion and uphold the honour of this glorious force," he said.

Paying tribute to J&K Police's bravehearts, Sinha said that the peace and progress enjoyed by the citizens of J&K are the results of the unwavering resolve and sacrifices made by brave police personnel.

"The Jammu & Kashmir Police stands as a testament to selfless service, duty, sacrifice and public trust. It is recognised as the benchmark of excellence in upholding the rule of law and executing counter-terrorism operations," he said.

The L-G also spoke on the shifting landscape of internal security and called for the increased integration of Artificial Intelligence in policing operations. He urged the police to prepare a roadmap to make the force future ready.

He emphasised that the battlefield has expanded beyond physical borders. He warned that modern threats such as cybercrime, narco-terrorism, digital fraud and narrative warfare are increasingly being driven by technology rather than traditional weaponry.

Reiterating the eradication of all forms of terrorism and ensuring the safety of the public as top priority, Sinha urged the recruits across all wings of the police to leverage robust digital infrastructure to combat these threats.