Most Kashmiri Pandit staff have returned: Official

PTI

Srinagar, January 7

A majority of Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees, who had struck work following the killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists last year, have returned to work, a senior official of the J&K administration said here. “I reject this notion that all KP employees are protesting in Jammu. A majority of these employees have already joined their offices and we are releasing their salaries. They have understood the importance of reporting to work,” Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole said.

Bhat, a KP employee, was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district in May last year. The killing had sparked off protests by Kashmiri Pandit employees who refused to return to work. A group of protesting employees left the Valley and demonstrated in Jammu, demanding that they be relocated out of Kashmir till the security situation improved here.

Though the administration agreed to look into most of their demands, it refused to relocate them. It further hardened its stand against the protesting employees and stopped salaries of those who did not return to work.

Meanwhile, the police stated that work was going on to expeditiously complete transit accommodations for the KP employees posted in the Valley. “The government has reserved 6,000 jobs for the KPs under the Prime Minister employment package. The selection process is almost complete and 6,000 flats are being raised at 17 places in Kashmir for them,” a police officer said.

“We have tried to establish these accommodations near main roads and not in the interiors. However, this also depends on the availability of government land,” he said.

Even as the administration asserts that the employees from the community have nothing to fear in the Valley, political parties maintain that a sense of security among the minority community members was as important as physical security. “The government has to build a sense of security and confidence among the Kashmiri Pandits,” PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan said.

National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar echoed similar views.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said, “The biggest security for the Pandits are Muslims in the Valley. Security forces are capable enough to fight against terrorists and provide adequate security. The KPs should come back.”