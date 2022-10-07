Motive behind J&K DGP (Prisons) Lohia's murder still unclear

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 6

Yasir Ahmed, accused of murdering DGP (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia, has been sent on a seven-day police remand. At the same time, senior police officials remain tight-lipped about the reason behind the crime.

Yasir was arrested from fields in Kanachak area on Tuesday. He is being questioned by an SSP-level official. While the police have stated that Yasir had confessed his crime, the reason has not yet been disclosed.

DGP Dilbag Singh and ADGP Mukesh Singh didn’t respond to a query on the murder reason. Mukesh Singh has already informed that there has been no terror angle. Unconfirmed reports stated that Yasir was earlier working as a domestic help with a senior IAS official of J&K. Later, he began working for Rajiv Khajuria at whose house Lohia was murdered.

The police are also awaiting the forensic report on fingerprints on the broken glass bottle that was used to kill Lohia and other evidences in the room where the crime was committed.

The police had earlier informed that after having dinner on Monday evening, Lohia asked Yasir to apply balm on his foot that was swollen. Yasir locked the room from inside and killed Lohia.