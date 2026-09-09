Movies by five Jammu & Kashmir directors to compete in J&K international film festival

From memories to displacement, heritage and the changing social landscape of Kashmir, five films by directors from J&K have been selected for the J&K Select section, the competitive category of the first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK).

The films were recommended by the Preview Committee constituted for the festival. The selection reflects a diverse range of narratives, genres and perspectives, with a focus on stories rooted in J&K’s cultural heritage, social realities and human experiences, they said.

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The selected films are “Searching for the Grandpa” directed by Mohammad Wali; “Arifa” directed by Rohin Ravendran Nair; “Batt Koch” (The Lost Lane) directed by Siddarth Koul and Ankit Wali; “Tasrufdaar” (Djinns of Kashmir) directed by Kapil Mattoo; and “Naqsh-e-Daur” (The Story of Ghulam Nabi Dhar) directed by Baba Tassaduq Hussain.

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Spanning Kashmiri and Hindi, the films explore themes ranging from childhood, family and memory to displacement, identity, heritage, resilience and the changing social landscape of Kashmir.