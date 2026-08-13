MP Haneefa Jan urges Amit Shah to make Ladakh draft proposal public

Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, urged that the “draft proposal” between Ladakh groups and the Union Home Ministry be “brought forward and placed in the public domain at the earliest.”

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Jan said he had a detailed and fruitful meeting with Shah regarding the “long-pending demands and important developmental issues of Ladakh.”

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“I reminded the Home Minister that during the recent discussions between MHA and representatives of Ladakh, represented by Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body, a consensus was reached on several important issues concerning constitutional safeguards and a democratic setup for Ladakh,” the MP said.

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He said the minutes of the meeting were subsequently finalised and signed by members from both sides.

“However, the Draft Proposal based on this consensus is still awaited. I urged that it be brought forward and placed in the public domain at the earliest, so that the High-Powered Committee can consider and approve it without further delay,” he said.

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He said that of the remaining two issues under the four-point agenda, he strongly “reiterated the demand for a Ladakh Public Service Commission, along with the need to fast-track pending government recruitment so that the youth of Ladakh do not suffer because of recruitment delays.”

“I also raised the demand for two Parliamentary constituencies for Ladakh, given the UT’s vast geographical expanse and unique administrative circumstances,” the MP said.

He urged the Home Minister to ensure the early submission of the Justice BS Chauhan Committee report so that the affected families and people of Ladakh receive justice.

The MP said Shah “gave a very patient and positive hearing to all these issues and assured that the concerns raised would be looked into on priority.”

“I am grateful for his time, understanding and assurance, and remain hopeful of early progress on these long-pending issues in the interest of the people of Ladakh,” he said.