Mudslides, heavy rainfall in Ramban halt highway traffic

Jammu, January 13
The traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH) was halted till Friday evening due to heavy rains which triggered massive mudslides in Ramban district. All flights were also cancelled from the Srinagar airport in Kashmir due to snowfall and low visibility in the region.
Rains in plains and snow in higher reaches of J&K threw the normal life out of gear.
Traffic officials asked the commuters to avoid travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The other important link to the Valley from Mughal Road is already shut due to heavy snow on higher reaches.
SSP (NH Traffic) Mohita Sharma said shooting stones and boulders at Mehar in Ramban continued to disrupt the traffic on the highway during the day amid heavy rainfall. “The steel tunnel at Panthyal in the district was also damaged due to boulders rolling downhills. At around 4.30 pm, road clearance work was completed but slippery conditions prevailed with intermittent shooting stones and mudslides.” She advised the commuters to travel with caution.
Many internal roads in Ramban were also closed due to snowfall on higher reaches in the district. The Meteorological Department (MeT) warned the residents not to venture out unless necessary. MeT Director Sonam Lotus said weather would improve from January 14 till 18.
