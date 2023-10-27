Mufti re-elected PDP president

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 26

In an unanimous decision, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been unanimously re-elected as the president of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for a three-year term.

Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, the General Secretary of the PDP, officially proposed Mehbooba Mufti as the candidate for the position of president during the electoral process. This nomination was swiftly seconded by former minister Abdul Gaffar Sofi. The process unfolded with all members of the electoral college expressing their support for Mehbooba’s nomination through a voice vote.

