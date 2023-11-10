Mughal Road closed after snowfall

PTI

Jammu, November 9

The Mughal road, an alternative link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday after snowfall in high-altitude areas, officials said.

Snowfall between Poshana and Peer Ki Gali led to the highway being closed, they said. The highway connects the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with South Kashmir's Shopian district.

Some vehicles that were stranded due to the snowfall were removed by the authorities, the officials said. According to the local weather office, there is likely to be heavy overnight snowfall. So the highway will remain closed, they said.

