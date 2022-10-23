Mughal road restored

Jammu, October 22
The Mughal road, connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with South Kashmir’s Shopian district, was reopened for vehicular traffic on Saturday after a two-day closure due to heavy snowfall, officials said.
The road was reopened for vehicular traffic on Saturday morning. All the vehicles stranded on the alternative highway have been cleared, the officials said.
There was heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Pir Ki Gal, Poshana and adjoining places on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Due to early snowfall on October 18, the road remained closed for a day and nearly 100 passengers were stranded after the traffic was suspended on it.
