Mughal road shut due to snowfall

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 30

The Mughal road, an alternate link to the Kashmir valley, was on Thursday shut due to heavy snowfall on the higher reaches. The road connects Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu division with Shopian of Kashmir. It meanders through high mountain reaches and is generally shut during the peak winter season due to accumulation of snow.

Fresh snowfall was witnessed in many parts of J&K, including Pir Ki Gali, leading to the closure of the road.

As per the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, temporary disruption of surface transportation over hilly areas and important passes like Zojila, Sinthan Pass, Mughal road from November 30 to December 1 is expected. It stated that there would be rain and snowfall at many places in the UT, along with thunderstorm and lightening. The weather will remain partly to generally cloudy from December 1 to 2.

The traffic police mentioned in a statement that the traffic was plying on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. “The Mughal road is closed due to accumulation of snow,” it added.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Poonch #Rajouri #Shopian