Multi-agency meet in Kishtwar to monitor situation

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 26

In the backdrop of growing terror activities in Jammu division, Kishtwar police on Tuesday held multi-agency meeting for ground monitoring in the district.

To enhance security and intelligence collaboration, Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal convened a Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting at the police headquarters, Kishtwar. The meeting brought together officers from police, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and other sister intelligence agencies operating in the district.

During the meeting, officials engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the current security landscape, sharing valuable insights, suggestions and assessments. The focal point of the deliberations was the formulation of joint strategies for efficient ground monitoring, encompassing areas such as effective area domination, surveillance of anti-social elements, and social media monitoring.

Poswal emphasised on the need for a unified approach to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the district. “Strategies were devised to thwart mischievous activities, prevent the spread of rumours and avert communal tensions. The forthcoming events were highlighted and officers were urged to work cohesively to ensure a synchronised response to any potential challenges on the ground,” an official said.

Key participants included commanding officer of CRPF 52 Battalion, Parma Shivan, commanding officer, CISF, Jitendra Babu and Additional SP, Kishtwar, Rajinder Singh.

“The meeting concluded on a positive note with a commitment to improved coordination and cooperation among all agencies. The SSP expressed optimism that the collaborative efforts would contribute to maintaining the security and tranquillity of the district,” the official said.

#Jammu #Kishtwar