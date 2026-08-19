Multi-district search operation launched in Jammu region after movement of suspected persons

Security forces launched searches across multiple districts of Jammu division after two sightings of suspected terrorists in Udhampur in recent days. The search operations were launched on Tuesday in Udhampur, Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts to block the routes of the suspected ultras.

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The hilly Udhampur district shares its boundaries with Doda in the east, Kathua in the southeast and Reasi in the west. Joint forces of the J&K Police, Army and CRPF were pressed into service in all these districts to search forest areas for the suspects. Terrorists generally use dense forest areas to move between different parts of the Union Territory without being detected.

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While two suspects were spotted in Talot village of Udhampur late on Monday, two to three suspects were sighted in the Jophar area of Ramnagar in the district two days ago.

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The suspects allegedly knocked on the door of Prakash Chand in Talot village late Monday night and asked for food. The residents did not respond to the repeated knocks for several minutes. Concerned, they alerted security forces after the suspected individuals, who were wearing shawls, left the area and headed towards the Khuban side.

Searches were also conducted along the International Border (IB) in Kathua to ascertain whether the suspects had crossed through the area, as terrorists have used underground tunnels to infiltrate this side of the border in the past. The districts where searches were conducted are located along the traditional infiltration route used by Pakistani terrorists.

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After sneaking across the border from Kathua, the ultras move towards the mountainous and forested areas of Jammu division through Udhampur and Reasi. They hide in the woods of Doda and Kishtwar. Some of them, however, also turn towards Rajouri and Poonch through Reasi.

On August 16, security forces launched a search operation in the Jophar area of Udhampur, where the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police, along with the Army and CRPF, cordoned off the village.

In May this year, the Army and police launched a massive operation, codenamed ‘Sheruwali’, in Rajouri district after an encounter with terrorists. While it was reported that one of the terrorists was injured in the firefight, the ultras managed to flee and remained undetected by security forces despite more than a month of searches.