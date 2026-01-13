Multiple drone breaches along LoC, IB trigger extensive security operation

Security forces on Monday carried out extensive search operations in multiple areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) following drone intrusions from Pakistan on Sunday evening.

Joint teams of the Army, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted inspections at locations where the drones were spotted entering Indian territory. The breach by multiple drones triggered panic among residents in border areas.

Videos purportedly showing drones crossing into the Indian side went viral on social media, leading to speculation among locals. Drones were reported in Samba district along the IB, and in Rajouri and Poonch districts along the LoC.

While the IB in Samba is guarded by the BSF, the Army mans the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch. In Samba, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police, along with the BSF, conducted searches to check whether the drones had dropped weapons, explosives or narcotics.

This was the first instance since the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year that multiple drones were reportedly sent across the border simultaneously.

Sources said one drone in Rajouri district flew as far as the Kalakote area, which is not in close proximity to the LoC. In the Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Army personnel opened fire after spotting drone movement over Gania-Kalsian village.

In Samba’s Ramgarh sector, a quadcopter with blinking lights was seen hovering for several minutes over Chak Babral village. Another drone was sighted in the Mankote sector along the LoC in Poonch district.

Intelligence agencies are treating the incident as a possible test exercise by Pakistani agencies, as no weapons or drugs were recovered from the intrusion sites. Sources said the drones may have been used to assess India’s strengthened air defence mechanisms, which were enhanced following Operation Sindoor last year.

Separately, a satellite phone signal was detected in the Kanachak area near the International Border in Jammu district on Sunday, prompting a major search operation. Earlier, on Friday, security forces had recovered an arms consignment dropped by a Pakistani drone in Samba.

Security agencies believe these incidents are interconnected and aimed at creating disturbance in the Jammu division ahead of Republic Day.