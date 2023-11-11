Murder accused held

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 10

The Samba police have arrested an accused in the Arti murder case of Nandpur in Ramgarh. The woman hails from Punjab and intended to marry the husband of the deceased. Arti's husband Gurdeep Singh has already been arrested.

It is the second arrest made by the police after converting inquest proceedings into murder case. On October 27, Arti Devi was found murdered at her house and the police had launched a probe into the case.

