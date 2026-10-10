Mushroom farming training programme under Op Sadbhavana concludes in Ramban

The programme aimed to equip local youth with practical skills in mushroom cultivation and promote sustainable livelihood opportunities through self-employment.

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Addressing the participants, Major Pankaj Gupta of the 23 Rashtriya Rifles appreciated the coordinated efforts of the Army and the Agriculture Department in conducting the training. He highlighted the Army’s commitment to the socio-economic development of local communities, particularly those living in rural and remote areas.

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He said skill-oriented initiatives play a crucial role in promoting self-reliance and empowering people through income-generating activities. Gupta also acknowledged the technical support provided by the Agriculture Department and expressed hope that such collaborative programmes would continue to contribute to rural development and livelihood generation.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Vinay Kumar Jandial highlighted the potential of mushroom cultivation as a viable subsidiary occupation, particularly for farmers and rural households with limited land resources.

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He noted that mushroom farming requires relatively little space and can generate additional income and employment opportunities, especially for women and unemployed youth. He urged participants to utilise the techniques learned during the training and avail themselves of the technical guidance and support being provided by the department.

The programme was coordinated by District Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) Jyoti Prakash and Junior Agriculture Extension Officer (JAEO) Vikram Bandu in coordination with Subedar Bhoj Raj Singh of the 23 Rashtriya Rifles. The technical sessions focused on scientific cultivation methods and practical aspects of successful mushroom farming.

District Agriculture Officer Kuldeep Bassan, who was also associated with the programme, emphasised the need to promote scientific farming practices and livelihood-oriented agricultural activities to strengthen the rural economy.

Certificates were distributed to participants on the successful completion of the training programme.