Muslim family crafts thousands of diyas for Diwali, keeps 35-year-old tradition alive

Mohammad Farooq and his family are preparing handmade earthen lamps and nearly 50 varieties of earthenware to meet the festive demand. Their efforts are not only preserving a traditional craft but also promoting local livelihoods in the spirit of the government's 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

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Farooq, who took up pottery at the age of 18, said the renewed emphasis on indigenous products had helped revive interest in the traditional craft after a prolonged period of declining demand.

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"I started when I was 18. There was a period when the work slowed down, but since the government and the Prime Minister himself began emphasising the use of earthen products, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, when people were encouraged to drink water stored in earthen pots rather than from refrigerators, there has been a renewed focus on this craft," he said.

He said customers from different places visited their village to purchase the family's products, while the artisans also provided delivery services.

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"I work alongside my two sons and a helper. In fact, our entire family is involved in this craft. I would like to appeal to everyone: if you need any of these items, please feel free to contact me," Farooq said.

The family produces a wide range of traditional clay items in different sizes to cater to customers' requirements, particularly during the festive season. "I produce a wide variety of earthenware, ranging from small to large items, with about 50 different types in total," he said.

Farooq also urged the government to extend greater support to traditional pottery, stressing that the craft could provide sustainable livelihood opportunities and help generate employment for the younger generation.

"We hope the government will continue to pay greater attention to our craft, ensuring that the younger generation does not remain unemployed. After all, this is a source of livelihood," he added.

Farooq's son, Mohammad Hanif, also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme Mann Ki Baat with drawing attention to traditional earthen products and helping support the family's livelihood.

The family's efforts highlight the role of traditional crafts in sustaining rural livelihoods and preserving India's cultural heritage. Their preparations for Diwali also offer a heartening example of communal harmony, with members of a Muslim family contributing to the celebrations of a festival observed across religious communities.

As thousands of diyas take shape in their workshop, Farooq and his family are not merely catering to the festive demand but also preserving a generational skill and demonstrating how traditional craftsmanship can bring communities together.