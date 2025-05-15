DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Muslim outfit’s Bharat Yatra concludes in Srinagar

Muslim outfit’s Bharat Yatra concludes in Srinagar

The RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch’s Bharat Yatra, carried out in the memory of Pahalgam terror victims, culminated here on Wednesday. The yatra, which was flagged off in Delhi and was aimed at promoting peace and unity, concluded at the historic...
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 15, 2025 IST
Muslim Rashtriya Manch leaders raise slogans during their Bharat Yatra at the historic Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar on Wednesday. PTI
The RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch’s Bharat Yatra, carried out in the memory of Pahalgam terror victims, culminated here on Wednesday.

The yatra, which was flagged off in Delhi and was aimed at promoting peace and unity, concluded at the historic Clock Tower at the Lal Chowk.

The outfit’s national convenor Abu Bakr Naqvi said the April 22 attack was shocking for the entire world.

“I think it was the first time that a terror attack took place in the name of religion. It has left 140 crore Indians grieving. Every citizen wanted action against Pakistan. The terrorists attacked our brothers because of their identities. The world mourns this tragedy,” he said.

Naqvi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for listening to the voice of the people and taking strong action against Pakistan. “The people of India felt proud of their government and their forces. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for their bravery and commitment,” he said.

The yatra was flagged off by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar, who is also the outfit’s patron, in Delhi’s Motia Khan in Paharganj area.

