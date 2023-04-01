Muslims perform last rites of Hindu in Kulgam

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 31

Local Muslims on Friday helped perform the last rites of Balbir Singh, a Hindu CISF jawan who died of cardiac arrest in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Singh was on leave to attend the first death anniversary of his brother, who was killed by militants on April 14 last year. Singh was posted in Amritsar. His is the only Hindu Rajput family in the village.

According to local residents, they never thought of him as a Rajput Hindu and arranged everything needed for the cremation. “He was like a brother, one of us. We never thought of him as a Hindu,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a local resident. CISF officials also paid floral tributes.

He had migrated from Punjab about 70 years ago.