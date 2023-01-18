Must incorporate technology in Army: Northern Command chief

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 17

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Command chief, today said the Army faced the unique challenge of dealing with two adversaries on the borders, coupled with the threat of state-sponsored actors attempting to destabilise internal security.

He was speaking at the two-day Northern Command Techno Commanders Seminar, 2023, which culminated at Military Station Nagrota, Jammu. The seminar was planned in conjunction with academics and think tanks to brainstorm the issue and prepare commanders for future conflicts.

“There is an ever-increasing need to incorporate technology to ensure efficient use of human resources in dealing with the adversaries. Therefore, the seminar worked towards further honing the skills of commanders to exploit technology for future battlefields,” he said.

"The Army has embarked itself on a path of capability-development and force modernisation by leveraging new technologies and encouraging innovations through indigenisation and ‘aatmanirbharta’,” he said. He said future conflicts would not only be restricted to the military but be fought as a whole-of-nation approach where technology would be extensively utilised.