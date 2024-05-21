Mute woman from PoK detained near LoC in Rajouri

PTI

Jammu, May 20

A 45-year-old mute woman from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was detained by the Army along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The woman was detained from forward Pukherni village in Laam sector late on Sunday night, they said.

The woman is a resident of Sakhi Nath village in Kotli district of PoK. She is believed to have inadvertently entered the Indian territory, the officials said.

