My world is over, says woman who lost sons in Rajouri strike

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 9

Seated on a bed in a dimly lit room, Saroj Bala is surrounded by a group of women consoling her. She has lost her two sons in a recent terror attack in Rajouri, four years after her husband died of illness.

In her late 50s, she is left alone but still strong and in senses as she points out that an Army camp in the village is necessary as the terrorists, who are still at large, can return. Her face hardly bears any expression, but anger is clearly visible as she says, “I want revenge. I have been devastated. I am left with nothing. My world has ended.”

“I consider my elder son, who died on January 1, as a martyr as he was the first person to be shot by terrorists, but my other son could have been saved had the doctors and the administration sent him to Jammu or Delhi in time,” she laments.

While remembering the dreadful evening when the attack occurred, Bala says she was serving food to Prince and his cousin Rohit at her house when they heard some cracker-like sound. Believing it to be celebration on the first day of the New Year, they continued having food.

“Soon after, I heard screams of Deepak and all three of us rushed to the main gate where we saw two terrorists, who had sprayed bullets on him, were kicking him on the ground. Seeing us, the terrorists opened fire on us. I hid myself behind the gate,” she says.

By that time, bullets had hit Prince and Rohit as well and the terrorists went further to attack more houses. While Rohit was referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu, Prince was treated in Rajouri’s GMC.

“Doctors operated upon Prince and he talked to me briefly but I was not informed that he was serious. Prince could have been sent to Jammu or Delhi for better treatment but doctors and administration delayed it,” she says, adding that the case should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency.