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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Name terrorists behind labourers’ killings: Farooq Abdullah

Name terrorists behind labourers’ killings: Farooq Abdullah

Questions how terrorists were able to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir when the borders were being effectively managed

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:02 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Jammu & Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah speaks to the media in Anantnag on Sunday. ANI
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National Conference (NC) president and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday demanded that the identities of the terrorists involved in the recent killings of migrant workers in Kulgam be made public.

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Talking to reporters in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag, Abdullah said, “They (the administration) should tell who these terrorists are. They claim that terrorism has been rooted out from J&K, then who is behind these killings? Their names should be made public.”

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He questioned how terrorists were able to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir when the borders were being effectively managed.

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“Let us and the whole world see who these killers are. Has terrorism ended? You can see how much the situation has changed,” he said, referring to the developments after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Abdullah also demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and accused the BJP of “destroying” the Union Territory.

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On the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), he expressed surprise over what he described as the silence of the international community.

“Those who are being killed in PoJK are also our brothers. The United Nations has a Human Rights Commission. They should go and check the situation on the ground. No country is taking care of the people of PoJK. Our own country has not said anything about it,” Abdullah said.

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