Narco-terror accused who tried to bring heroin into Poonch arrested from Himachal’s Mandi

Jammu, October 20
In a major breakthrough, the State Investigation Agency on Friday arrested an accused, part of a narco-terror module, who tried to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan into Poonch on May 30 this year.
The accused Mohammad Iqbal was arrested by the SIA of Jammu and Kashmir police from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.
On May 30, an attempt was made by four ultras and peddlers to smuggle drugs and explosives into Poonch from Pakistan.
The accused, carrying drugs and weapons, were intercepted by soldiers of Sikh Light Infantry upon which there was an exchange of fire in which one soldier and one ultra had sustained injuries.
The accused were immediately apprehended with war-like stores of arms, ammunition, IEDs and heroin. On July 6, the case was transferred to SIA Jammu for further investigation.
“Upon investigation it was revealed that from the group of four persons, one person identified as Mohammad Iqbal resident of Karmara, Poonch had absconded from the spot” an SIA official informed.
After technical surveillance and human intelligence, it was ascertained that Iqbal was hiding in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh where a team of SIA led by Inspector Lakhvir was dispatched and the accused was apprehended.
Interestingly on August 19, the handler of the group – Mohammad Javed - who was also absconding was arrested by the SIA Jammu in an operation in Delhi which further led to the arrest of another co-conspirator Mohammad Liyaqat on August 25 by the agency from Poonch.
SIA has learnt that there are handlers operating in this narco-terror module from foreign countries. “So far, 6 arrests have been made in the case and forward and backward linkages of the narco-terror module are being established”, said an official.
