Narco-terror accused's house searched

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 10

The State Investigation Agency of the J&K Police conducted a search at the residence of a key accused involved in a narco-terror module near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. Mohmmad Iqbal, who was arrested from Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh in October, was also taken by an SIA team to Karmara. This case specifically involves the cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics into Poonch.

Officials informed that the SIA team wanted to know how Iqbal brought narcotics to Poonch from Pakistan by crossing over to the other side of the LoC. Some documents and other items were seized from the house of Iqbal.

Iqbal’s three accomplices were apprehended with a significant cache of illegal items near the border fence in Poonch’s Karmara area between May 30 and 31. Since then, Iqbal had been evading the police. Through technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, Iqbal’s location was traced to the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, leading to his arrest by the SIA in October.

The module’s handler, Mohmmad Javed, was apprehended on August 19 in Delhi by the SIA. This operation subsequently led to the arrest of another suspect, Liyaqat, in Poonch on August 25.

Investigations unveiled the involvement of individuals from other countries in the operations of the narco-terror module.

Six arrests have been made so far in the case. Further SIA investigations are ongoing, delving into the cross-border activities involving the smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics, officials confirmed.

In May, Mohd Farooq, Mohd Riaz and Mohd Zubair were apprehended while attempting to smuggle an AK rifle, two pistols, six grenades, a 10-kg IED and 20 packets of suspected heroin into Poonch. This led to an encounter between the accused and soldiers, resulting in injuries to a soldier and an accused.

The SIA had also conducted raids at several places in Poonch for three consecutive days from July 26 to 28, following the recovery of seven kg of heroin, more than Rs 2 crore in cash and a pistol along with some ammunition from the house of a drug smuggler Rafiq Lala in Danna Doyiyan area of Sathra on March 3.

Lala was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA). However, the SIA took his remand on July 1 for questioning over his alleged links across the border.

