Nation grateful to martyrs: Lieutenant Governor

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 14

The CRPF on Monday paid floral tributes to 40 of its personnel killed in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack three years ago. Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha stated in a tweet, “The nation will forever be grateful to our brave soldiers and their families.”

CRPF Additional Director General (ADG) Daljit Singh Chaudhary led the officers and jawans of the paramilitary force in paying their tributes at the martyr’s memorial in Lethpora – about 25 km from Srinagar.

“Our effort is to have peace and security in the whole region and our sacrifices will bear fruits,” Choudhary told reporters on the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, 2019, when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus which was part of a convoy travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a new book has revealed that Jaimal Singh, the driver of the ill-fated bus that was blown up by a suicide bomber in Pulwama, wasn't even supposed to drive that day and was merely substituting for another colleague.

Farooq ‘detained’

The police prevented NC president Farooq Abdullah from leaving his Srinagar residence over security concerns on the Pulwama attack anniversary. The NC said the “detention” was illegal.