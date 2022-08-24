Setback to PAGD, National Conference decides to go alone in J-K Assembly polls

PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, August 24

In a major setback to the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the National Conference (NC) has decided to go alone in the upcoming elections contrary to the stand that coalition will have a pre-poll alliance.

The provincial committee members of the NC on Wednesday unanimously resolved that their party should prepare and fight all 90 assembly seats, reads a statement issued after party meeting headed by former chief minister and Vice President of the NC, Omar Abdullah.

The NC is the largest constituent of the PAGD, an alliance of several Kashmir based political parties seeking restoration of Article 370 and its corollary Article 35A and also restoration of Statehood.

However, the NC has been annoyed with the PDP, another major constituent of the PAGD, for running “audio jingles and speeches” targeting the NC.

“The participants present in the meeting expressed dismay over the recent statements, audio jingles and speeches made by some of the constituents of the PAGD targeting the NC,” the party said.

“They (NC leaders) felt that it does not contribute to the overall unity of the amalgam. They denounced the unfair treatment meted out to the NC in the PAGD. The participants demanded immediate course correction from PAGD constituents,” it said.

On July 5, the NC president Farooq Abdullah said the PAGD would contest elections jointly.

However, disappointed by the PDP’s rhetoric against the NC and its party symbols during recent meetings in south Kashmir, the NC has decided to go alone in the polls.

Omar said he would convey the decision of the party workers to senior Abdullah.

The Assembly elections are likely to take place in April next year as election commission of India is set to issue the final electoral rolls in last week of November.

Since 2018, J&K has been without an elected government and a New Delhi appointed Governor or Lieutenant Governor has been running the administration.

An NC leader said the PAGD was not an electoral alliance but a conglomeration fighting together for restoration of the pre–August 5, 2019 position.

He said the out of the way criticism of the PDP was against the dharma of the alliance.

Omar acknowledged the concerns raised by the participants and reiterated that the interest of the people of J&K and the NC will be safeguarded.

To protect J&K’s identity it is imperative for people of J&K to register as voters, Omar said, adding the underlying principles guiding the NC’s future course of action will be in line with the party’s basic stand and policies.

Alluding to inclusion of 25 lakh new voters in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said the entire matter begs clarity from the Election Commission of India. “All this has triggered fears of demographic flooding and political disempowerment within the public. We are yet to ascertain if the final electoral rolls are also to include those ordinarily residing voters. Our concerns with regards to requirements for outsiders to get registered continue to remain unmet. The clarity provided by government quarters has failed to address our core concerns on the issue,” he said.

Omar said people of Jammu and Kashmir are best equipped to defeat these nefarious designs by voting in huge numbers in the forthcoming elections, whenever it’s held. “The remedy lies with our people, who if they choose to vote in huge numbers can thwart these attempts aimed at disempowering the people of J&K. Therefore people have to make it a point to come out and vote in huge numbers,” he said.