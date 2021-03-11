National Conference calls for all-party meet on Aug 22 to discuss non-local voter issue

Srinagar, August 18
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has convened an all-party meeting here on August 22 to discuss the issue of inclusion of outside voters in Jammu and Kashmir electoral rolls.
The meeting will discuss the future course of action with regard to the Election Commission allowing outsiders to register as voters in the Union Territory.
"With regard to CEO's announcement stating that non-locals will be added as voters in J&K, Dr Farooq Abdullah has convened an APM (all-party meeting) on August 22 (Monday) at his residence," NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.
Dar said Abdullah has spoken to the mainstream political parties in the Union Territory and invited them to join the meeting.
"The party president spoke to all mainstream parties, except the BJP," the spokesman added.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar said the Union Territory is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...