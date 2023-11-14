National Conference calls for investigation into Dal Lake fire

PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 13

The National Conference (NC) on Monday called for a comprehensive investigation into the devastating fire incident at Dal Lake, which claimed the lives of three Bangladeshi tourists. NC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq emphasised the need for an inquiry that ensures a thorough examination of the incident without causing undue hardship to boat owners.

“While it is regrettable that tourists lost their lives, a thorough investigation without causing unwarranted harassment to any of the boat owners should be carried out,” stated Tanvir Sadiq in a press release following his visit to the fire-affected houseboat owners.

Sadiq, acting on the instructions of NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, appealed to the administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to promptly provide low-interest loans to houseboat owners affected by the Dal Lake fire.

“These owners should be allowed to rebuild their boats, considering the significant impact on their livelihoods,” added Sadiq, highlighting the economic implications for those whose houseboats were destroyed in the blaze.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, claiming the lives of three Bangladeshi tourists, while eight individuals were successfully rescued from the engulfed houseboats on Dal Lake. The fire resulted in the destruction of houseboats worth crores of rupees, underscoring the substantial losses incurred by the owners.

The NC’s call for a comprehensive investigation and financial assistance aims to address the immediate concerns of the affected houseboat owners and facilitate their recovery from the tragic incident, Sadiq said.

A day before, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had visited the affected families. She requested the administration to provide soft loans to the affected families so that they can rebuild their houseboats.

Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari, while expressing sympathies with the affected, urged the administration to assess the losses and compensate the victims accordingly. “Sympathies with the house boat owners of Dal Lake who have lost property worth crores in a devastating fire mishap today. May the victims find strength in these testing times. I urge the authorities to assess the loss caused to the property and compensate the victims accordingly,” Bukhari said.

A team of Apni Party leaders, including Noor Mohammad and Ashraf Mir, visited the site of the incident in the Dal Lake. Expressing anguish over the incident, Lt Governor Sinha had on Saturday said, “I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the unfortunate fire incident at the Dal Lake, Srinagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected people.” (With inputs)

