National Conference: Don’t need certificate on secularism

PTI

Jammu, January 28

The National Conference’s biggest asset and legacy is its immense faith in unity in diversity and it does not need anybody’s certificate for its secular credentials, party general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar said on Thursday.

Sagar exhorted the party cadre to further gear up rank and file to meet the challenges faced to J&K. “Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah (former CM) kept the torch of secularism aflame all his life,” he said while hitting out at those accusing the NC of practicising communal politics.

Sagar, who was speaking during a meeting of party leaders at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here, expressed concern over the uncertainty looming large in J&K. He hoped that the cadre will remain steadfast in their resolve to fight for the “right cause”. —