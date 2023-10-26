National Conference: End drug addicts’ criminalisation

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 25

The National Conference (NC) has said there should be an end to the criminalisation of drug addicts by the police.

In its 22-page report titled The Silent Epidemic, the party said the drug addicts in Jammu and Kashmir were often treated as criminals and booked by the law enforcement agencies although the Act provided for their exemptions. “Denial of this humanitarian treatment to the drug addicts who are not involved in drug smuggling/peddling in anyway further compounds the problem, pushing such vulnerable people deeper into this dark hole (of addiction),” it said.

The party also highlighted issues like “flawed” investigations, “delayed” trials and “weak” evidence persist, resulting in a subpar conviction rate, failing to deter the illicit drug trade, the report mentioned.

