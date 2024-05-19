National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemns twin terror attacks in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 19
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday condemned the twin terror attacks in Shopian and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir that left a BJP worker killed and a tourist couple from Rajasthan injured.
While the tourists from Jaipur—Farha and Tabrez—were injured in firing by terrorists at Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Saturday, former sarpanch and BJP worker Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh was killed by the ultras in Shopian district.
“Very sorry to hear about the twin militant attacks in South Kashmir against tourists & a political worker of the BJP. I unequivocally condemn these deadly attacks. My condolences to the family of Aijaz Ahmed. May Allah grant him place in Jannt. I also pray that Tabrez & Farah, from Jaipur in Rajasthan, make a complete recovery,” Abdullah posted on X.
The back-to-back attacks came at a time when campaigning for the parliamentary polls in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat is going on.
Polling in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat will be held on Monday in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.
Polling for the Anantnag seat was scheduled to be conducted on May 7 but was deferred after few political parties in Jammu and Kashmir raised concerns over weather conditions. Polling will now be held on May 25.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Anantnag #BJP #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Omar Abdullah #Rajasthan #Rajouri #Shopian #Srinagar
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP’s protest march to BJP headquarters today, police tighten security
Delhi traffic police issue advisory in view of protest
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody
Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...
Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir
Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...
Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire
Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources
Arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case
NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha candidate is at large