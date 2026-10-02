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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / National Conference MLA Kaloo, party spokesperson booked for ‘assaulting’ PSO after altercation

National Conference MLA Kaloo, party spokesperson booked for ‘assaulting’ PSO after altercation

The MLA said he would file a counter-FIR against the Personal Security Officer

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:08 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked National Conference MLA Altaf Kaloo and party spokesperson Umesh Bhat after a personal security officer of the legislator alleged that they assaulted him while he was performing his official duties, officials said on Friday.

They said an FIR has been registered under Sections 121 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sadar Anantnag police station.

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According to a complaint filed by Kaloo’s Personal Security Officer (PSO), he was allegedly beaten up by the Pahalgam MLA and the NC spokesperson following an altercation. The PSO alleged that he sustained injuries in the assault, officials said.

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Speaking to reporters, Kaloo rejected the allegations as baseless.

“First of all, let me say that the allegation made against me is completely baseless. There is no truth in it,” he said.

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The Pahalgam MLA said he had raised a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (Security) after the PSO remained absent from duty for three days.

“He (PSO) asked me why I reported it to the SSP. I told him, ‘Let the SSP look into it and verify the facts’,” Kaloo said, adding that, however, the PSO “grabbed my neck in front of my cook and other PSOs, and was very violent”.

The MLA said he called the SSP Security once again to inform him about the “assault”.

Police have recorded the statements of his other PSOs and cook, the MLA said, appealing to top police officers to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“They should verify everything. It is my humble request: let them take appropriate action under BNS, whatever is warranted, but let them verify first what actually happened,” he said.

The MLA said he would file a counter-FIR against the PSO.

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