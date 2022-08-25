National Conference to go it alone in Assembly polls, setback for PAGD

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, August 24

In a major setback to the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the National Conference (NC) has decided to go it alone in the upcoming elections contrary to the stand that the coalition will have a pre-poll alliance.

The provincial committee members of the NC on Wednesday unanimously resolved that their party should prepare and fight all 90 Assembly seats, reads a statement issued after party meeting headed by former CM and vice president of the NC, Omar Abdullah.

The NC is the largest constituent of the PAGD, an alliance of several Kashmir-based political parties seeking restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. However, the NC has been annoyed with the PDP, another major constituent of the PAGD, for running “audio jingles and speeches” targeting the NC. On July 5, NC president Farooq Abdullah had said the PAGD would contest elections jointly.

Omar said he would convey the decision of the party leaders to senior Abdullah. The Assembly elections are likely to take place in April next year as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to issue the final electoral rolls in the last week of November.

An NC leader said the PAGD was not an electoral alliance. He said the out-of-the-way criticism by the PDP was against the dharma of the alliance.