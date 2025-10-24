DT
PT
National Conference wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats in J-K; counting on fourth under way   

Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo and GS Oberoi declared winners

PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 07:36 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. File photo
The ruling National Conference has won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir so far, while the counting of votes for the fourth and final seat is under way.

Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan was declared the winner on the first seat and Sajad Kichloo on the second, the party said in a statement.

It added that NC treasurer GS Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, was declared the winner on the third seat.

The counting of votes for the fourth seat is going on.

The NC has fielded Imran Dar for the fourth seat against the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Sat Sharma.

