National Conference wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats in J-K; counting on fourth under way
Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo and GS Oberoi declared winners
The ruling National Conference has won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir so far, while the counting of votes for the fourth and final seat is under way.
Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan was declared the winner on the first seat and Sajad Kichloo on the second, the party said in a statement.
It added that NC treasurer GS Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, was declared the winner on the third seat.
The counting of votes for the fourth seat is going on.
The NC has fielded Imran Dar for the fourth seat against the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Sat Sharma.
